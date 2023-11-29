Amazon reveals 5 of the hottest gifts so far from Black Friday, Cyber Monday

article

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend shopping frenzy may have ended, but it doesn’t mean consumers still can’t stock up on some coveted gifts on the market.

Amazon released its list of top gifts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which happened between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27.

But if you’re looking to get an early jump on Christmas shopping, bargains are available between now and Dec. 24.

RELATED: The rise and fall of Black Friday

These are some of the best-selling items from the holiday shopping weekend.

Amazon’s 5 hottest gifts from Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Some of the best of the rest from Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday product list featured Woobles Crochet Kit for Beginners, Lumineux Whitening Strips, the Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo For Windows, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G phone. The complete list is available here.



