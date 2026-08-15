Amazon facility in Cocoa evacuated as hazmat crews respond, spokesperson says

The Brief An Amazon facility on Grissom Parkway in Cocoa was evacuated Saturday following an emergency situation. First responders cleared the facility to reopen, but Amazon voluntarily kept operations paused to conduct additional independent safety testing. An official reopening date and the specific cause of the hazmat response have not yet been released.



An Amazon facility in Cocoa was evacuated Saturday after an emergency situation, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed.

Crews with Cocoa Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue's hazmat team responded to an Amazon facility located on Grissom Parkway in Cocoa on Aug. 15. Officials have not confirmed what the call was regarding.

Amazon spokesperson, Sam Stephenson, told FOX 35 that safety officials gave the all-clear to resume operations, but the company has decided to seek additional independent testing before reopening.

"The safety of our employees and partners is our highest priority, which is why earlier today we evacuated our Cocoa, FL facility," Stephenson said in part.

What we don't know:

It's not known when the facility will reopen at this time.

FOX 35 has reached out to Brevard County and Cocoa fire departments for further information.