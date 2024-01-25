Amazon driver steals French Bulldog while delivering packages: HCSO

article

An Amazon driver is accused of stealing a French Bulldog while he was delivering packages in Spring Hill.

On Dec. 23, 2023, a woman who lives on Copper Hill Drive let her dog, Kali, outside. A short time later, she noticed Kali was not in the fenced-in backyard.

A neighbor told Kali's owner that they saw the dog walk up to a man wearing an Amazon uniform, who had just delivered a package to a home on Copper Hill Drive.

The neighbor said after interacting with the dog, the delivery driver drove off in a white, older model Chevrolet Cruze with the dog following behind the vehicle.



Another neighbor told the dog's owner that the man stopped his vehicle on Larkenheath Drive where he picked up the dog and put it in his backseat before driving off.

On Jan. 16, detectives identified the alleged thief as Reinier Revilla, 34, of Tampa.

During an interview with police, Revilla told detectives that he took the dog and that she was still in his possession.

Kali was recovered and returned to her owner.

Revilla turned himself in at the Hillsborough County Jail and is charged with grand theft.

He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.