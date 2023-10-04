'We're just heartbroken:' Altamonte Springs restaurant announces sudden closure

article

Altamonte Springs restaurant Chicago Dog and Co. has announced its closure following a two-and-a-half-year run.

A heartfelt Facebook post explained that rising costs are to blame for the restaurant's closure.

"This is a painful post to write my friends. This Sunday the 8th, Chicago Dog & Co. will be closing the windows to our sweet little walk up indefinitely. I know it may seem sudden to everyone but for us this decision was many sleepless nights and emotions," according to the post.

The restaurant serves a variety of hot dogs, including chili cheese dogs, Chicago dogs, polish sausage, and Italian beef sandwiches.

Chicago Dog and Co's last day open will be on Sunday, October 8.