Altamonte Springs commission advances budget that could cut library, Red Hot & Boom

The Brief Altamonte Springs is considering closing its library and ending Red Hot & Boom to reduce costs. Residents packed a commission meeting, with many urging leaders to preserve the library. A final vote on the proposed budget is expected later this month.



Altamonte Springs city commissioners heard about an hour of public comment Thursday night as residents weighed in on a proposed budget.

Under consideration are cuts that could eliminate the city's public library and its annual Red Hot & Boom fireworks celebration.

City cites rising costs

The backstory:

City leaders say closing the library would eliminate what they describe as "double taxation." Altamonte Springs residents currently pay city taxes to support the municipal library while also paying Seminole County taxes for the county library system.

If the library closes, residents would still have access to the Seminole County library branch nearby. The city says library computers and children's story times would move to the Westmonte Recreation Center.

Officials say rising inflation and insurance costs have made the library's roughly $750,000 annual operating cost and the $950,000 cost of Red Hot & Boom increasingly difficult to sustain.

Residents voice concerns, question tax priorities

What they're saying:

Some residents supported the proposed cuts, saying the city can no longer afford the services.

"This is a budget issue when it comes to the library. It does not matter what you like."

Others argued the city should maintain the library or lower taxes, noting commissioners increased the property tax rate to 4.0 mills two years ago and plan to keep it at that level.

"I ask that you keep our library or reduce our taxes to the previous millage rate."

One nine-year-old library patron spoke in favor of keeping the library open.

"This library isn't just important to me. It's important to a lot of other children as well. Please don't disappoint us by shutting it down."

What's next:

The Altamonte Springs City Commission is expected to take a final vote on the proposed budget later this month.