FHP seeks witness in deadly Orange County crash

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The Brief FHP is searching for a woman believed to be the first person to help after a fatal Aug. 16 crash in Orange County. Troopers say she was heard directing bystanders on 911 calls but has not been identified. Investigators say the witness could provide key information about the deadly crash.



The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help identifying a woman investigators believe was the first person to assist after a deadly crash in Orange County last month.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at State Road 520 and Maxim Parkway.

Troopers say speeding, red light caused crash

What we know:

According to FHP, a Toyota Camry driven by a 24-year-old man from Indialantic was speeding and ran a red light before striking the driver's side of a Mitsubishi Lancer.

The driver of the Lancer, a 41-year-old Orlando woman, died at the scene. The Camry driver was taken to a hospital. Authorities have not publicly identified either driver.

Witness heard on 911 calls

What they're saying:

Investigators say the woman they are trying to locate may have emergency medical training. Although she was heard directing bystanders on multiple 911 calls, she never called dispatch herself

"It's a female who may have had some EMT background... you can hear this female in the background kind of directing the other drivers," an FHP spokesperson said.

Troopers say they contacted everyone who called 911 but have been unable to identify the woman.

"Unfortunately, she was not one of the ones that called 911... none of them know who she is," the spokesperson said.

Woman could provide key evidence

What we don't know:

FHP says the woman may have been the first person to speak with the driver of the Camry and could provide critical information as investigators work to complete the case.

"We do have witnesses that observed the driver of the Camry potentially driving above the posted speed limit and running the red light. However, we still need that first person that made initial contact with the driver," the spokesperson said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash or the unidentified witness is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.