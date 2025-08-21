'Alligator Alcatraz' lawsuit: Federal judge halts new detainees, construction at Everglades detention center

The Brief A federal judge blocked new detainees and construction at the controversial "Alligator Alcatraz" facility. Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe say the project threatens wetlands and sacred lands. Hundreds held there are expected to be transferred within two months.



A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction barring new detainees from being brought to the Everglades detention facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz" and requiring that equipment brought in for its operation be removed. Construction at the site, including paving, filling, excavation, fencing, and lighting, must also stop, the ruling said.

Judge chides state for acting in haste

What we know:

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction halting the expansion of the immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades, nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz."

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams’ 82-page order prohibits new detainees from being brought in and bars construction activities beyond safety-related repairs.

The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by environmental groups claiming the facility was harming wildlife and damaging the Everglades. Native American groups joined the suit, arguing the center sits on sacred land. While the facility may continue operating under certain conditions, the judge ordered that fencing, lighting, and waste facilities installed for the detention center be removed within 60 days.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how quickly the state will comply with the ruling and where detainees will be sent. Attorneys for the environmental groups, as well as state and federal officials, did not immediately respond to inquiries. Whether the state of Florida will appeal the ruling is also uncertain.

The backstory:

The detention center was quickly built two months ago on the grounds of a small Everglades airstrip. Designed to hold up to 3,000 people in tent-like structures, it currently houses several hundred detainees. Conditions inside have drawn criticism, with reports of spoiled food, unsanitary bathrooms, insect infestations, and limited medical access.

Big picture view:

Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe argue the project threatens fragile wetlands, home to endangered species and the focus of decades of restoration efforts.

Witnesses testified that 20 acres of asphalt had already been added, creating risks of runoff, pollution and habitat loss for the Florida panther. The state defended its decision by citing overcrowded immigration facilities elsewhere.

Timeline:

Williams had temporarily halted construction two weeks ago while a multi-day hearing unfolded. Thursday’s ruling formalized that pause as the case continues.

President Donald Trump toured the site last month, calling it a potential model for future detention centers as his administration seeks to expand deportation infrastructure. Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has been weighing plans for another facility in north Florida.

‘State did not consider alternative locations’

What they're saying:

Judge Williams criticized the state’s handling of the project, writing, "What is apparent, however, is that in their haste to construct the detention camp, the State did not consider alternative locations."

Amy Castaneda, the Miccosukee Tribe’s water resource director, testified that nutrient runoff could flow into tribal lands, triggering fish kills and harming traditional ecosystems.

David Kerner, executive director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, argued the site was chosen to ease overcrowding, saying the federal government does not dictate where Florida must detain immigrants.

Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, a vocal critic of the detention center, said the ruling could lead to the facility’s full closure.

"The intention of this preliminary injunction is to shut down the Everglades immigrant detention camp," she said. Eskamani also predicted the State of Florida will appeal the decision.

What's next:

Officials say current detainees, who are only supposed to stay at the facility for two weeks, will likely be transferred to other locations over time.

Dig deeper:

Read U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams’ 82-page order below, or follow this link (PDF).