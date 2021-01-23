Allergy levels to soar in Central Florida next week

article

If you suffer from allergies, you probably have felt an increase in symptoms over the past several days.

Allergy levels in the Central Florida air have been running medium-high. The current pollen count is at an 8.1 with the most common allergens being Juniper, Elm and Alder. This weekend will stay in the medium-high range, but early next week it will soar to high.

These allergens come with spring-like temperatures that are on the way to Florida by early next week.

Temperatures going from the 60s/70s this weekend to the 80s Monday thru Wednesday of next week. Keep your allergy medicine and tissues handy this weekend.

