Allen Premium Outlet Shooting: Leaders, celebrities react to deadly shooting

After the tragic shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon many leaders and politicians issued statements sharing their concerns and sentiments.

Governor Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement shortly after the shooting.

"Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," said Governor Abbott. "I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources."

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also released a statement.

"Please join Jan and me in mourning the victims of the unspeakable tragedy in Allen. Please also join us in prayer for the victims’ families and friends along with the residents of Allen," said Patrick. "We are grateful for our brave first responders who were deployed to stop the shooter and investigate this hideous crime. We are thankful for their bravery and courage."

U.S. Congressman Keith Self

U.S. Congressman Keith Self, a Republican who represents Allen and other parts of Collin County, released a statement on Twitter. Self said that his prayers are with the victims, their famines and law enforcement at the scene.

Self said that Allen PD has full control of the scene.

State Representative Jeff Leach

Representative Jeff Leach, a Republican who represents Allen in the Texas statehouse, called for prayers for all of the people involved an affected.

Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who attended Allen High School, called the shooting "sickening."

The quarterback asked how he could help the victims before saying, "When is this s*** gonna stop?"

U.S. Congressman Colin Allred

Congressman Colin Allred, a Democrat who represents parts of North Texas and recently announced a U.S. Senate campaign, said families will "forever be changed by this awful tragedy."

Texas Democratic Party

Texas Democratic Party Communications Director Ike Hajinazarian, who lives in Plano, issued a scathing statement which criticized the representatives in Allen for failing to pass legislation that would prevent violence like what was seen on

"I’ll write out the same words I have for every other press release I’ve written about mass shootings in my career: that our thoughts and prayers are with the community in Allen, and we’re thankful for the law enforcement who arrived at the scene and did heroic work to save lives.

"That’s still true. But this time, things hit even closer to home – since this one happened up the road from me.

"The same pathetic, cowardly Republicans who represent the Allen Premium Outlets represent me – so let me say to Jeff Leach and Angela Paxton as one of your constituents: DO SOMETHING. Not one single responsible gun owner in your districts wants these extreme, off-the-wall NRA-lobbied ‘laws’ – or lack thereof – you guys have been shoving down our throats for the past decade in order to win your ridiculous primaries.

"Permitless carry (a bill Rep. Leach co-authored in 2021) is a disaster. Letting high schoolers buy ARs is a disaster. Letting rifles fly off the shelves with reckless abandon and flooding Texas streets with firearms is a disaster. Refusing to enact red-flag laws has been a disaster.

"Today, you two – along with all your fellow Texas Republican cronies, from Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott on down – have the blood of even more Texans on your hands, and you’re partially responsible for creating mass trauma in yet another Texas community.

"There are still a few weeks left in this Legislative Session. Show one damn ounce of courage and pass into law some common-sense gun regulations that will keep these firearms out of the hands of kids or deranged lunatics. Help save some lives. Help stop the next mass shooting. We’re not asking for much."

"Polling released last week by the UT-Texas Politics Project shows that 76% of Texans believe the state should require a minimum age of 21 to purchase any firearm. The same poll showed that 72% of Texans agree that our state should enact "red-flag" laws, "allowing courts to require a person determined to be a risk to themselves or others to temporarily surrender guns in their possession."