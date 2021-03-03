All Florida teachers, daycare workers now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine at CVS

article

All of Florida's teachers, along with daycare and preschool workers, are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine and CVS has announced their pharmacies are now accepting appointments.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program was updated to include teachers and daycare staff after President Joe Biden announced a directive that all states prioritize school staff and childcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination.

President Biden also said he expects the country will have enough vaccines available for all adults by the end of May, which is two months earlier than anticipated.

Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educator, school staff member, and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of March.

"We’ve aligned with updated Federal Retail Pharmacy Program guidelines by making appointments available to pre-K through 12 educators and staff and childcare workers in all 17 states where we currently offer COVID-19 vaccines," said CVS spokesperson Tara Burke in a statement sent to FOX 35 News.

Those who are eligible can sign up for an appointment online through CVS's website, through the CVS app, or by calling 800-746-7287.

More than 800,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed this week to pharmacies to administer in a separate federally-run program, as the White House increasingly looks to the capacity of pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens to help speed the nation's mass vaccination campaign.

