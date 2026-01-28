Alex Vindman, key figure in Trump impeachment, launches U.S. Senate bid in Florida

The Brief Alex Vindman, a central witness in Trump’s first impeachment, announced a Democratic run for the U.S. Senate in Florida. He would face appointed Republican Sen. Ashley Moody in a special election to fill Marco Rubio’s former seat. Democrats see Vindman as a strong contender, though Florida has trended increasingly Republican in recent years.



Alex Vindman, a retired Army officer who emerged as a central figure in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, is entering Florida’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race.

His candidacy injects national attention into a contest that could test whether Democrats can regain ground in a state that has trended sharply Republican.

What we know:

Vindman announced Tuesday that he is running as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate in Florida. He is best known for his role as a National Security Council official who raised concerns about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine in 2019, triggering the first impeachment inquiry.

In the Democratic Primary, Vindman is set to face former Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins, and State Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville.

If he wins the Democratic nomination, Vindman would face Republican Sen. Ashley Moody in November’s special election.

The backstory:

Vindman was serving on the National Security Council when Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Joe Biden, then a Democratic presidential candidate.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Vindman and his twin brother, Eugene, reported the matter through official channels. The episode led to Trump’s impeachment by the House, though he was later acquitted by the Senate. Vindman was subsequently removed from the National Security Council and later retired from the Army.

Timeline:

The Senate seat became vacant after Marco Rubio left the chamber to become secretary of state. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Ashley Moody, Florida’s former attorney general, to fill the role temporarily. The winner of November’s special election will serve the final two years of Rubio’s term.

What they're saying:

In his campaign announcement, Vindman sharply criticized Trump and his administration’s immigration policies. He described Trump as a "wannabe tyrant" and referred to federal immigration agents as "thug militias," citing recent violence during deportation operations.

"This president unleashed a reign of terror and retribution, not just against me and my family but against all of us," Vindman said.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

He also urged voters to "stand with me now to put a check on Donald Trump and the corrupt politicians who think your tax dollars are their personal piggybank."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how crowded the Democratic primary field will be or whether Vindman’s national profile will translate into broad support among Florida voters. Details about his fundraising totals and campaign infrastructure have not yet been released.

Big picture view:

Vindman becomes the most prominent Democrat so far in Florida’s Senate race, as the party looks to reclaim its Senate majority nationwide.

The challenge is steep: Florida, once a battleground state, has shifted decisively to the right, and Democrats have not won a U.S. Senate race there since 2012. Still, party leaders hope Vindman’s fundraising ability and voter backlash against Trump’s immigration crackdown and economic record could narrow the gap.

The Source: This story was written based on reporting by the Associated Press.



