Alberto’s Pizza in Port Orange collecting donations for Hurricane Helene victims

Alberto’s Pizza in Port Orange is gathering donations for victims of flooding in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

So far, 500 pounds of essential supplies have already been sent, but organizers continue to seek more donations to help the devastated community.

Katie McCafferty, who organized the drive, has personal ties to the area and felt compelled to take action.

"I have family, my uncle and cousins, in North Carolina. Their house is still standing, but they had to evacuate," she said.

Reflecting on her own experience with a hurricane, she added, "I had a tree go through my house a few years ago... so seeing the families in North Carolina, it’s devastating."

In a community effort, Alberto’s Pizza has teamed up with local pilots to deliver the donations.

"Someone with a plane reached out and offered to help," said owner Angelina Strickhouser. "He left on his first trip today with 500 pounds of supplies."

McCafferty said the focus is on essential hygiene items, such as toothpaste, soap, and hand sanitizers. Alberto’s Pizza will be accepting donations through the weekend, and monetary donations can be made at AlbertosKids.org.