AI-generated images used in scam targeting owners of missing dog

The Brief The Scam: Fraudsters used AI to generate photos of a missing Beagle mix named Archer, claiming he needed $2,800 for emergency surgery. The Red Flags: The "vet" address was actually Deltona City Hall, the X-ray was dated 2022, and the AI images had inconsistencies in the dog's fur. The Recovery: A neighbor spotted a woman picking up the dog and tracked her down nearby; Archer is now safely home.



A Deltona family searching for their missing dog was nearly scammed out of thousands of dollars after fraudsters used artificial intelligence to create fake images of the pet on an operating table.

Bill Cosens said his Beagle mix, Archer, escaped his backyard on a Saturday night. By Sunday morning, the emotional rollercoaster began with an urgent phone call claiming Archer had been hit by a car and was in desperate need of emergency surgery.

The scammers demanded nearly $2,800 upfront to operate on Archer. To sell the lie, they sent photos that appeared to show Archer being prepped for surgery in a medical facility.

How the scam works

Big picture view:

Experts say scammers are increasingly scanning Facebook groups and "Lost and Found" pet pages. They take the authentic photo posted by the owner and run it through an AI generator to create a scenario designed to induce panic, such as a veterinary emergency.

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In this case, the family noticed several red flags upon closer inspection of the images:

Physical inconsistencies: Archer's owner noticed issues with the dog's fur in the generated image.

Dated Evidence: An X-ray included in the photos was dated 2022.

Fake Locations: The address provided for the "veterinary clinic" turned out to be Deltona City Hall.

Neighbor's help leads to a happy ending

While the AI scam failed, Archer was still missing. The story took a turn when a neighbor reported seeing a woman pick the dog up in a car. That neighbor eventually tracked the woman down, leading to Archer’s safe return on Thursday morning.

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The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

How to spot AI-generated pet scams

What you can do:

To avoid falling victim to these high-tech schemes, experts suggest:

Request a "real-time" photo: Ask the person to take a photo of the pet next to a specific object or a piece of paper with today's date.

Check the details: AI often struggles with edges, paws, and specific textures.

Verify the clinic: Call the veterinary office independently to confirm the pet is actually there before sending any payment.

‘This isn’t Archer. This is AI’

What they're saying:

Cosens says receiving the initial phone call from the scammer was an emotional whiplash.

"We go from elation that we found him to just dread that oh my gosh, he’s dead, he’s dying somewhere," said Cosens. "We have him, he’s alive. Okay great. He needs emergency surgery."

When the panic subsided, Cosens says he and his wife realized the images being sent were not actually their dog.

"This isn’t Archer. This is AI," said Cosens. "It wasn’t obvious when you’re distraught."

Cosens says he’s aware of reward-seeking scams for missing pets, but this particular tactic felt especially cruel.

"I’ve heard of people saying we got your dog we want a reward for returning him, but to tell us he’s injured and needs surgery. This is pretty low," said Cosens.

"We start looking at the picture and go this isn’t Archer. This is AI."

Cosens says he remembers the moment his neighbor stepped in to help.

"He’s like man people are so low," said Cosens. "He says do me a favor send me the information, the texts, the pictures, and the telephone number. I got ways I can track people."

Reflecting on the experience, Cosens says he’s thankful his neighbor was able to help bring Archer home.

"I have to remind myself, as much as I’ve lost faith in humanity as a whole, then I look at my neighbor and go without him, I wouldn’t have my dog back," said Cosens.

What's next:

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the scam attempt, which highlights growing concerns over the use of AI-generated imagery in fraud targeting distressed pet owners.