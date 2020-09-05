After three years Tampa photographer captures stunning sunset under Clearwater Pier

article

Tampa photographer Jean-Claude Ardila has been trying to take a photograph of the sun setting perfectly between the pillars of the Clearwater pier for the past three years.

However, each time he tried to capture the shot, it was either cloudy or raining. But this week he struck gold. Ardila said he went back and forth to the Pier every day for the past month and was finally able to snap the perfect photograph.

Ardila said a beautiful bird even jumped in front of his camera making the photo even more beautiful.

