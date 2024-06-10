43% of adults purchased a toy for themselves in the past year; here are the most popular

article

Adults are flocking to toy stores and buying more items off the shelves for themselves than anyone else based on a new report.

Circana , a market research company, released a report revealing adults (ages 18 and older) purchased toys in the past year and accounted for a staggering $1.5 billion worth of sales from January to April 2024, surpassing three-to-five-year-old kids as the top age group for the toy industry.

Approximately 43% of adults bought a toy for themselves for reasons like fun, socializing, and collecting value, the report noted.

Some top toys include Squishamllows, trading cars, Legos, and sports toys.

Most popular toys for adults

Squishmallows Plush 8" assortment Hot Wheels singles Squishmallows 16" assortment Icons Bouquet of Roses Icons Tiny Plants Squishmallows Plush 12″ Assortment Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Paldean Fates Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box NFL 2023 Trading Cards Assortment Squishmallows Plush 11″ Assortment Prizm NFL 2023 Football Trading Card Blaster Box 24 Cards

