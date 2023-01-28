Adoptable pets in Orlando: These dogs and cats are looking for loving homes

Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!

Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human:

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Daisy is a 9-month-old mixed breed dog at the Sanford Pet Alliance Shelter.

To see all adoptable pets and get more information, visit the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando website.