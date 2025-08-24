2 hurt amid active police investigation on Cinderlane Parkway in Orlando: Officials

The Brief 2 people have been transported to the hospital in critical condition after an emergency at a housing complex in Orlando, officials said. Video from FOX 35 crews shows a large Orlando Police presence at the complex. FOX 35 is still gathering details on what happened.



There is an active law enforcement investigation underway at an apartment complex in Orlando, FOX 35 has learned.

A spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department confirmed to FOX 35 that first responders responded to an "emergency" call at the Village Springs apartments on Cinderlane Parkway, near Orange Blossom Trail, on Sunday afternoon. Two adults were found in critical condition and transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, OFD said.

OFD deferred additional questions to Orlando Police. FOX 35 has reached out to the Orlando Police Department for more information.

Photos and videos from the scene show several Orlando police vehicles, as well as a large portion of the area surrounded by yellow police tape. FOX 35 cameras also saw police detectives appearing to talk with some residents at the complex.

