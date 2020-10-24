1 out of 3 voters in Orange, Seminole and Volusia have cast their ballots

article

Florida is one week into early voting and election supervisors say they're expecting recording-breaking turnout.

It's just 10 days until Election Day and one out of every three registered voters in Orange, Seminole and Volusia Counties have either already voted or voted by mail.

The Volusia County supervisor of elections said they're expecting an 80 percent turnout this election.

Seminole County is also predicting a record-breaking turnout.

"I've been seeing some high enthusiasm from voters," said Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson. "They're excited, they're coming out in large numbers and they're happy to cast their ballots."

Anderson says they've seen an increase in mail-in ballots.

About 61,000 mail-in ballots have been returned in Seminole County so far.

"We're seeing a larger increase in a vote-by-mail," Anderson said. "And, every SOE office across the state is experiencing this influx."

Volusia County also saw a huge increase in mail-in ballots.

As of Saturday, about 115,000 mail-in ballots have been returned in the county so far.

In 2016, the county received about 74,000 votes by mail ballots.

Early voting runs until Nov. 1.