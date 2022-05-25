AAA 'Tow to Go' offering free rides, tow for impaired drivers during Memorial Day weekend

article

AAA is once again activating its "Tow to Go" program for Memorial Day weekend, and the service is even available for non-members in order to avoid impaired driving.

The program kicks off Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m. and runs through Tuesday, May 31 at 6 a.m. The agency stresses that it should be used as a last resort.

According to AAA, "Tow to Go" aims to remove impaired drivers from roads and get people home safely on nights when impaired driving may be more likely.

A tow truck will take the impaired driver home or to a safe location, but it must be within a 10-mile radius. AAA says, due to COVID-19 protocols, service vehicles are limiting passengers to one per vehicle with a face mask or covering. Additional passengers will need to make other arrangements.

The Tow to Go service may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions. The program operates in Florida; Georgia (excluding Savannah); Iowa; Michigan; North Dakota; Nebraska; Tennessee; Wisconsin; Denver; Colorado; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Fort Wayne/South Bend, Indiana.

The number to call is 855-2-TOW-2-GO, which is 855-286-9246.

AAA reports they have removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road since 1998. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the U.S. are killed in drunk-driving crashes every day, which is one person every 52 minutes.