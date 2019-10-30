AAA offering free 'Tow to Go' service for impaired drivers on Halloween

article

Halloween is the spookiest holiday of the year, but driving home should not be scary for anyone.

To keep impaired partiers from getting behind the wheel, AAA is launching their 'Tow To Go' program for Halloween.

Anyone who calls for a ride, AAA member or not, will get free ride home within a 10-mile radius. Your car will also be towed home so you won't have to worry about leaving it behind.

The service begins on Thursday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 1 at 6:00 a.m.

For the safety of all those out on Halloween night, please don’t ever drive impaired,” said Matt Nasworthy, Florida Public Affairs Director, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Have a plan in place to get home safely before you ever have your first drink.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an impaired driver was involved in 44-percent of the crash fatalities on Halloween night from 2012-2016. Halloween is also one of the top 3 days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

To get the free ride, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.