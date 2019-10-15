94-year-old Venice man killed his wife, who was suffering from dementia, police say

article

A 94-year-old man in Venice was charged with the murder of his wife in an apparent murder-suicide attempt that failed due to a malfunctioning weapon, police said.

Around 7:22 p.m. Monday, Venice police officers arrived at a home along Aston Gardens Drive after receiving a report of a death. Officers said they found the body of a female with a gunshot wound.

The suspect, 94-year-old Wayne Juhlin, remained on scene, and was interviewed.

Detectives said his 80-year-old wife was suffering from dementia, and Juhlin wanted to end her life. He told detectives he wanted to use the gun to take his own life after killing his wife, but the gun malfunctioned, officials added. After, he dialed 911.

Juhlin was arrested for murder. Police did not identify his wife.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

