87-year-old man killed after train crashes into vehicle, FHP confirms

Deputies in DeLand are investigating a deadly train crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Monday on Beresford Road near Alexander Drive.

They said that the truck was heading down West Beresford Road when, for an unknown reason, the truck turned left onto the train tracks. The vehicle became stuck and that is when it was hit by a train. The truck was thrown 500-feet when it was hit by the train.

FOX 35 News was on scene and learned from FHP that the victim killed was an 87-year-old man. His identity has not been released yet.

An FHP trooper at the scene also confirmed to FOX 35 News that this railroad crossing does not have a stop arm.

The two people on the train were not hurt.

