6 hospitalized after car drives through Historic South-Central

Six people were injured after a car drove through a carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night, according to officials, and the driver fled the scene.

Reports of the crash came in around 8:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least six people were injured after a car drove through the carnival near the intersection of Trinity Street and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. All the victims range in age between 30 and 50 years old, according to LAFD.

Images from SkyFOX show the carnival taped off and several pop-up tents destroyed, with multiple ambulances on the scene. Multiple people were seen being taken into those ambulances.

A destroyed pop-up tent at a South LA carnival, where a car drove through

Specific details about the victims' conditions was not available, however LAFD classified all six patients as having "non-life-threatening injuries."

Police near the scene of the carnival appeared to be investigating a white Porsche, which LAPD have identified as the suspect's.

A white Porsche being investigated near where a car drove through a South LA carnival

No other information was immediately available, including information about a potential suspect.

City News Service contributed to this report.