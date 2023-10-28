6 children hit by golf cart in Kissimmee, 1 flown to hospital, police say

article

Six children were hit by an electric-powered golf cart in Kissimmee Friday night, according to police.

The incident happened around 9:12 p.m. when a golf cart had been set up for children to sit on and take pictures.

At some point, a child was on the cart and it slipped into reverse before hitting six children, police said.

One child was flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital for "precautionary reasons."

All of the children involved are expected to be fine.

The incident is under investigation.