6 Capitol police officers suspended, 35 under investigation after Capitol riot, spokesperson says

A spokesperson for the U.S. Capitol Police has confirmed to FOX 5 that the Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the actions of 35 police officers on Jan. 6, the day of the riot at the Capitol, and suspended six officers with pay.

The statement from the department reads:

"Our Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the actions of 35 police officers from that day. We currently have suspended six of those officers with pay. Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department’s Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline."

Viral videos of some Capitol Police officers raise questions about their actions during the riot.

Some officers are seen standing along a doorway almost motionless as people file into the Capitol.

At least two accused rioters have told the FBI a Capitol Police officer told them, "It’s your house now."

Lawmakers have stated that one officer suspended took a selfie with someone and another was seen wearing a MAGA hat.

In a video, that officer wearing the hat asks two men if they can help him get through the crowd to help other officers inside the Capitol.

The officer hands one of the men his megaphone and says, "I’ll follow you." The video was taken by Rico La Starza who says he was visiting D.C. and went to the Capitol and started filming when he saw what was happening.

Five people died during the Jan. 6 attack, including one Capitol police officer, and lawmakers were sent scrambling for secure locations during the attack on Capitol Hill.

More than 250 people have been charged so far in connection with the riot, and investigators say they’re still looking potentially for hundreds more.

Former President Donald Trump was impeached for a second time after the attack and was accused of inciting the violence that occurred at the Capitol that day. He was acquitted by the Senate.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund and the sergeants-at-arms resigned the day after the incident, which sent shockwaves through the District, and the nation.

Federal law enforcement officials have arrested hundreds in the wake of the riot, while an unprecedented National Guard presence has remained at hand in D.C.