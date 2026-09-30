'Raining in the hallway': Royal Caribbean cruise ship soaked by freak-flooding fiasco

The Brief Water poured from the ceiling into a Floor 10 hallway on Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas cruise ship during its latest sailing out of Port Canaveral. Experienced traveler Kendra Keller filmed the sudden flood, which soaked some guest cabins and forced crew members to quickly rip out and replace carpet. Cruise officials confirmed they accommodated affected passengers with new rooms and financial compensation while maintaining the ship's scheduled return to Port Canaveral Thursday morning.



Water poured down from the ceiling on Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, flooding a Floor 10 hallway and soaking guest cabins during a current sailing out of Port Canaveral.

Harmony of the Seas flooding

The backstory:

Longtime cruiser Kendra Keller captured video of the sudden flood.

"I’ve been on 92 cruises," Keller said. "I’ve never seen anything like that before."

"It looks like oh my gosh – was the ship going down?" Keller added. "It was just raining in the hallway."

Rapid cleanup and repairs

"The ship must have been tilted a little bit because their rooms completely got flooded," Keller said.

Staff members ripped out the wet carpet and replaced it on the very same day.

"Brand-new carpet, nothing damaged. I mean they made sure no mold is going to be growing in those rooms," Keller said. "It was nice."

Keller noted she is still enjoying her time on board despite the sudden mess. She’s commending the cruise staff’s response to the freak flooding.

Royal Caribbean passenger compensation

What we know:

Royal Caribbean did not share exact details regarding what caused the leak. However, the cruise line released a statement to FOX 35 explaining how staff handled the situation.

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN - 2021/10/31: The large cruise ship MS Harmony of the Seas is seen at the port of Barcelona. Large tourist cruises at full occupancy with a capacity for more than 6,000 passengers operate daily in the port of Barcelona for Expand

"The safety and well-being of our guests remain our top priorities," Royal Caribbean said. "Our team acted swiftly to support affected guests, arrange alternative accommodations, and provide compensation for the disruption."

The ship is scheduled to return to Port Canaveral Thursday morning. Keller noted that passengers boarding the ship for its next sailing will likely have no idea a flood occurred.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact plumbing failure or mechanical breakdown that caused water to burst from the ceiling.

The total number of guest cabins impacted by the water spill also remains unconfirmed.