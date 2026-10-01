Toys 'R' Us to open new store at Oviedo Mall

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The Brief Toys "R" Us is planning to open a new store at the Oviedo Mall this fall. The new year-round store is expected to open in time for the holiday shopping season. Toys "R" Us is in the middle of a major expansion across the U.S. with the opening of 120 stores this year.



Toys 'R' Us, the well-known toy store chain, is planning to open a new location at Oviedo Mall.

The store is expected to arrive this fall, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Oviedo Mall is getting a Toys "R" Us

What we know:

In a news release, Oviedo Mall officials said the new Toys "R" Us store will be a year-round location.

"For so many of us, Toys "R" Us is tied to some pretty specific childhood memories—wandering the aisles, making a Christmas list and trying to convince your parents that you absolutely needed one more thing," said Josh Gunderson, Oviedo Mall Marketing & Events Director, in a statement. "Getting to welcome Toys "R" Us to Oviedo Mall year-round feels incredibly special."

What we don't know:

An official opening date has not yet been announced, but in the release officials hinted at an "early October" timeframe.

Toys "R" Us is ready for a comeback

The new store comes amid a major push by Toys "R" Us owner WHP Global and Go! Retail Group to expand the toy store chain's U.S. footprint.

Toys "R" Us is staging a comeback with the opening of 120 new standalone stores nationwide.

The expansion marks a major step in rebuilding the brand since it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2017 and closed hundreds of U.S. stores the year after.

What can shoppers find at Toys "R" Us?

The new stores, which are set to open by the holiday season, will carry a variety of toys and collectibles from major brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Lego, Pokémon and more.

Select stores will feature what Toys "R" Us is calling Creator Studios. These will be spaces where influencers and content creators can record content and host toy reveals, according to the company. Other stores will feature candy shops and cafés.

Toys "R" Us currently has 40 standalone stores in the U.S. With the new stores, that total will rise to 160.

There are also about 400 smaller Toys "R" Us shops inside Macy's stores nationwide.

Toys "R" Us also opened a "shop-in-shops" location at Orlando International Airport in August, with a second planned for summer 2027.