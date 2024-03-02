50-year-old man killed in Marion County crash after running a stop sign, troopers say

A Dunnellon man is dead after running a stop sign while driving in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 7:30 p.m., a truck was traveling west on SW 29th Street while approaching a stop sign at the intersection of US-41, a crash report stated. A second truck was traveling south on US-41, approaching the intersection of SW 29th Street, troopers said. The first vehicle ran through the stop sign and into the path of the second vehicle, causing the two trucks to collide, according to FHP.

The driver of the first truck, a 50-year-old Dunnellon man, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the second truck, a 61-year-old woman from Morriston, sustained only minor injuries, according to FHP.