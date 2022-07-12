$440 million MEGA MILLIONS jackpot game: What you should know before playing

article

What would you do with millions of dollars? The Florida MEGA MILLIONS jackpot climbs to $440 million for the July 12th drawing held at 11 p.m.

The MEGA MILLIONS jackpot has rolled around over 24 times since the last drawing on April 19, 2022. If you are one of the lucky jackpot prize winners, you have the option to receive your winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $247.8 million or in 30 annual installments, according to the Florida Lottery.

Here is everything you need to know before playing:

How do I play in the MEGA MILLIONS jackpot?

In order to become one of the MEGA MILLIONS jackpot winners, you must first purchase a $2 ticket at any one of the 13,000 Lottery retailers across the state. Players then win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25) to the winning numbers.

When is the next MEGA MILLIONS drawing going to be held?

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be held, July 12, at 11 p.m., ET. Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing.

Where can I view the drawing of the Florida MEGA MILLIONS lottery?

Drawings are available for viewing on the Florida Lottery website or the official YouTube channel.

Where can I find the winning numbers after the drawing?

The MEGA MILLIONS drawings winning numbers are available on the Lottery's website, free mobile app, at retailers statewide, and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.

For more information on this month and future drawings, visit www.flalottery.com.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 Orlando for more updates.