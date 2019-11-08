40s and 50s! Weekend cold front to drop temperatures for Central Florida

Dust off the sweaters: Florida is about to get chilly!

A strong cold front moving from the east is making its way over the state and will drop temperatures in Central Florida down to where it actually feels like Fall.

"The coolest temperatures will be Saturday night into Sunday. We're going to be down into dropping into the 40s in Gainesville, 58 in Orlando and 61 degrees in Daytona Beach," said Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

The front will increase rain chances on Friday and leave some lingering showers on Saturday before the cold weather sets in that night.

On Sunday, beautiful weather: lots of sunshine with a high of 78-degrees and a zero-percent chance for rain.

"That great weather will be sticking around for Veteran's Day on Monday, 81-degrees, zero on the rain chance."

