4 people, including pregnant woman, rescued from disabled boat off Florida coast: Coast Guard

By Dani Medina
Published  April 22, 2024 3:28pm EDT
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people on board a boat 10 miles off the coast of Port Canaveral on April 21, 2024. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Four people, including a pregnant woman, were rescued from a disabled boat 10 miles off the coast of Port Canaveral on Sunday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. 

The passengers aboard the 23-foot boat were safely transported to the Jetty Park Boat Ramp. 

Officials said no medical concerns were reported. 

No other details about the rescue were immediately released.