4 people, including pregnant woman, rescued from disabled boat off Florida coast: Coast Guard
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Four people, including a pregnant woman, were rescued from a disabled boat 10 miles off the coast of Port Canaveral on Sunday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The passengers aboard the 23-foot boat were safely transported to the Jetty Park Boat Ramp.
Officials said no medical concerns were reported.
No other details about the rescue were immediately released.