4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near El Monte, rattles SoCal

A preliminary 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Friday night roughly two miles out of Rosemead.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 11:38 p.m. It was felt in areas including Marina Del Rey, Brentwood and Lakewood.

It was recorded at a depth of about 10.9 miles.

According to famed seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, the quake was in almost the same location as the magnitude 5.9 Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas tweeted that the department "is in Earthquake Mode, with all 106 Neighborhood Fire Stations checking their areas for damage."

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Both LAX and the Van Nuys Airport are clear of any damage after crews conducted inspections.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

