36 units affected at Altamonte Springs apartment complex after fire, Red Cross says

The American Red Cross says that disaster team volunteers were deployed to an apartment fire on One Center Blvd. in Altamonte Springs.

They said that 36 units were affected by the fire with 52 people displaced.

In addition, they said that one person was injured.

The organization is reportedly providing emergency assistance to all that need it.

