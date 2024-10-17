32nd Annual Biketoberfest kicks off in Daytona Beach

The 32nd annual Biketoberfest is officially underway, with today's events kicking off at the Daytona International Speedway.

The festival features a wide range of activities for motorcycle enthusiasts, including bike shows, custom-builds, and industry vendors. Organizers promise something for every bike lover, whether they’re browsing the latest models or checking out unique custom creations.

More than 100,000 people are expected to flock to Daytona Beach — dubbed the "World's Most Famous Beach" — for the event, which runs through Sunday.

