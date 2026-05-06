3 injured in shooting at Orange County nightclub, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were injured early Wednesday in a shooting at a nightclub in Orange County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
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Deputies responded to Le Palace nightclub on South Orange Blossom Trail around 1:40 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
A man in his 40s shot at two men in their 20s, according to the sheriff's office. A security guard at the club saw the shooting and returned fire, injuring the suspect, deputies said.
Le Palace nightclub on South Orange Blossom Trail.
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Three men—the suspect and the two men in their 20s—were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A second person with the suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by deputies near the intersection of 37th Street and South Orange Blossom Trail.
No other details have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.