3 injured in shooting at Orange County nightclub, deputies say

The Brief Three men were injured in a shooting at Le Palace nightclub in Orange County. Deputies responded to the club early Wednesday after reports of a shooting. A man in his 40s shot at two men in their 20s, according to deputies. A security guard saw the shooting and shot the suspect.



Three people were injured early Wednesday in a shooting at a nightclub in Orange County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

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Deputies responded to Le Palace nightclub on South Orange Blossom Trail around 1:40 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

A man in his 40s shot at two men in their 20s, according to the sheriff's office. A security guard at the club saw the shooting and returned fire, injuring the suspect, deputies said.

Le Palace nightclub on South Orange Blossom Trail.

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Three men—the suspect and the two men in their 20s—were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second person with the suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by deputies near the intersection of 37th Street and South Orange Blossom Trail.

No other details have been released.