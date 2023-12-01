3 festive places to visit in Florida this Christmas that you won't want to miss

Looking for something festive to do this holiday season?

FOX 35's David Martin spent the week visiting several Christmas-themed celebrations across Central Florida, giving you a preview of what to expect.

Christmas at Stanley Park

A Christmas tree farm located atr 70 Vaugn Road in Winter Haven allows guest to select and cut their own Christmas tree.

The Polk County tree farm is hosting a family-friendly festival this year called "Christmas At Stanley Park."

From Santa's workshop, hayrides and smores pits to Candy Cane lane, there's plenty of thing to do at the farm, its website states.

Learn more here.

Santa's Enchanted Workshop

Central Florida is home to the state's only Santa's Enchanted Workshop. At the Orlando workshop, children receive the opportunity to spend quality and private time with Santa Clauise for an hour. During the visit, Santa's artist will craft hand-finished art pieces for your family to cherish this memory for generations to come, the website states.

Holidays at Legoland

Holidays at Legoland are known as the jolliest event of the year.

Families can send a letter to LEGO Santa, see the LEGO Christmas tree, take photos with LEGO characters, and enjoy themed drinks, food, and snacks.

The festivities run Nov. 24 through Dec. 21. Read more here.