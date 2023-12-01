Expand / Collapse search

3 festive places to visit in Florida this Christmas that you won't want to miss

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:11PM
Holidays
FOX 35 Orlando

Extreme Christmas home in Melbourne

There is an extreme Christmas house in Melbourne, Florida. For nearly 40 years, this house has brought joy to the neighborhood.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for something festive to do this holiday season?

FOX 35's David Martin spent the week visiting several Christmas-themed celebrations across Central Florida, giving you a preview of what to expect.

Christmas at Stanley Park

A Christmas tree farm located atr 70 Vaugn Road in Winter Haven allows guest to select and cut their own Christmas tree.

The Polk County tree farm is hosting a family-friendly festival this year called "Christmas At Stanley Park."

From Santa's workshop, hayrides and smores pits to Candy Cane lane, there's plenty of thing to do at the farm, its website states.

Learn more here

Christmas At Stanley Park: What to expect at festival

The southernmost u-cut Christmas tree farm in the United States is in Polk County, and the farmer who owns the property has turned the u-cut season into a giant family-friendly festival called "Christmas At Stanley Park." David Martin shares what you can expect.

Santa's Enchanted Workshop

Central Florida is home to the state's only Santa's Enchanted Workshop. At the Orlando workshop, children receive the opportunity to spend quality and private time with Santa Clauise for an hour. During the visit, Santa's artist will craft hand-finished art pieces for your family to cherish this memory for generations to come, the website states. 

Kids get to spend hour with Santa

Santa's Enchanted Workshop in Orlando lets children spend quality, private time with Santa Clause for an hour.

Holidays at Legoland

Holidays at Legoland are known as the jolliest event of the year. 

Families can send a letter to LEGO Santa, see the LEGO Christmas tree, take photos with LEGO characters, and enjoy themed drinks, food, and snacks.

The festivities run Nov. 24 through Dec. 21. Read more here

Holidays at Legoland: What's new this year

FOX 35's David Martin went to Legoland Florida for a sneak peek at their Holidays at Legoland event. The festivities run Nov. 24 - Dec. 21, 2023. Families can send a letter to LEGO Santa, see the LEGO Christmas tree, take photos with LEGO characters, and enjoy themed drinks, food, and snacks.