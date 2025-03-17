3 Embry-Riddle students hit by car near campus, school confirms

The Brief Three Embry-Riddle students were hit by a car while walking near campus in Daytona Beach. Their conditions remain unknown as police and the university investigate. Officials urge drivers and pedestrians to stay cautious in the area.



Three Embry-Riddle students were hit by a car while walking near campus in Daytona Beach.

Severity of the students' injuries not immediately known

What we know:

Three students from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University were struck by a car while walking near the front entrance of the campus on Clyde Morris Boulevard in Daytona Beach. The incident occurred on campus property, prompting an ongoing investigation by both the university and the Daytona Beach Police Department.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on the severity of the students' injuries. It is also unclear whether the driver involved remained at the scene or what factors contributed to the accident.

Local perspective:

Pedestrian safety remains a growing concern in Daytona Beach, especially in high-traffic areas near the university.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Embry-Riddle officials said they are working closely with police to investigate the crash.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident," the university said, urging caution for both pedestrians and drivers.

