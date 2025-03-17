3 Embry-Riddle students hit by car near campus, school confirms
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Three Embry-Riddle students were hit by a car while walking near campus in Daytona Beach.
Severity of the students' injuries not immediately known
What we know:
Three students from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University were struck by a car while walking near the front entrance of the campus on Clyde Morris Boulevard in Daytona Beach. The incident occurred on campus property, prompting an ongoing investigation by both the university and the Daytona Beach Police Department.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details on the severity of the students' injuries. It is also unclear whether the driver involved remained at the scene or what factors contributed to the accident.
Local perspective:
Pedestrian safety remains a growing concern in Daytona Beach, especially in high-traffic areas near the university.
What they're saying:
In a statement, Embry-Riddle officials said they are working closely with police to investigate the crash.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident," the university said, urging caution for both pedestrians and drivers.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the Daytona Beach Police Department.