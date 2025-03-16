3 dead, including 5-year-old, in Osceola County wrong-way crash: FHP

The Brief Three people have died after a wrong-way crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 54-year-old woman, 34-year-old woman and 5-year-old boy died in the crash. It is not yet known if the wrong-way driver will be facing charges.



Three people have died after a crash in Osceola County according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said a Ford F-150 was driving the wrong way on North Kenansville Road near Yates Ranch Road around 2:51 p.m. before crashing into a Toyota Rav-4.

The impact caused the Toyota to run off the roadway and flip, according to troopers.

A 54-year-old and 34-year-old woman who were occupants in the Toyota were pronounced dead on scene. A 5-year-old boy who was also a passenger in the vehicle later died at an area hospital, according to officials.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported with minor injuries. A 9-month-old was also transported after the crash.

Officials have not said if there will be any charges in the crash.