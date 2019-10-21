2nd Sesame Street Place park opening in San Diego

article

Officials with SeaWorld Entertainment and Sesame Workshop say they are opening the country's second Sesame Place park in San Diego in 2021. The first Sesame Place opened almost 40 years ago outside Philadelphia.



Monday's announcement is part of an expanding partnership between the two brands.



SeaWorld's Orlando park opened a Sesame Street section earlier this year. The announcement continues a pivot by Orlando-based SeaWorld away from live animal shows. SeaWorld announced the end of its orca breeding program in March 2016, after years of pressure from animal rights advocates and shifting public opinion about orcas being held in captivity.

