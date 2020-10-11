2nd NASA, SpaceX manned mission delayed until November

article

The upcoming manned mission planned for Halloween has been delayed, NASA announced over the weekend.

Kathy Lueders, the Associate Administrator of the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate at NASA, announced the delay on Saturday.

She said that they are now targeting early-to-mid November for the next manned mission. This will give SpaceX more time to resolve an unexpected observation during a recent non-NASA launch attempt.

When the launch does it happen, the SpaceX Crew-1 mission will be the first of regular rotational missions to the space station following completion of NASA certification.

RELATED: 'Resilience': Astronauts name vehicle for next manned mission

Advertisement

The mission will carry Crew Dragon commander Michael Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialist Shannon Walker, all of NASA, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mission specialist Soichi Noguchi for a six-month science mission aboard the orbiting laboratory following launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

(NASA)

The launch will be the first time an international crew will fly aboard a NASA-certified, commercially-owned-and-operated American rocket and spacecraft from American soil.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.