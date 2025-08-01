24-year-old's remains found in Florida's St. Johns River, deputies say

The Brief The human remains found in St. Johns River have been identified. The remains belong to 24-year-old Nicholas Lamont Anderson of Atlanta, Georgia. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) at (904) 264-6512.



A 24-year-old's human remains have been found in St. Johns River in Florida's Fleming Island.

Human remains found in Florida river

What we know:

On May 7, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began investigating circumstances surrounding skeletal remains found near the bulkhead of a private residence on the St. Johns River in Fleming Island.

The remains were identified to be those of 24-year-old Nicholas Lamont Anderson of Atlanta, Georgia.

Detectives are still seeking information about Anderson and the circumstances leading up to the discovery of his body. Investigators are still looking to learn about the people he encountered, his activities and the places he visited from April 1-7.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

You can remain anonymous and earn up to a $5,000 reward if the information leads to an arrest or significantly advances the case.

You can also contact the CCSO directly at (904) 264-6512.