2-year-old panther killed in vehicle crash on Hillsborough County road

A 2-year-old Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle in Hillsborough County, and, so far, deadly crashes have been the cause for all but two panthers in 2022.

According to state wildlife officials, the remains of the male panther were found along Keysville Road. It's the 24th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 26 total deaths this year.

So far in 2022, 13 deaths occurred in Collier County – two of which had an unknown cause of death; 5 deaths in Hendry County; 3 in Lee County; 2 in Glades County.

Based on FWC's published data – from as far back as 2014 – the most recent panther death is the only known one that occurred in Hillsborough County within the past eight years.

In June 2013, this kitten was found nestled amongst a tangle of wax myrtle stems in Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park. (Photo: FWC)

PREVIOUS: Majority of Florida panther deaths in 2021 were due to vehicle crashes

Back in the 1970s, the panther population had plummeted to about three dozen. Now, it is estimated to be more than 200. Conservationists are trying to protect as much green space as possible. The Nature Conservancy, a worldwide organization, is responsible for protecting more than a million acres alone.

They are also trying to develop wildlife corridors so that panthers and other critters are able to safely travel from one area to the next without risking the danger of roads and highways.

READ: Florida Panther spotted on security cameras roaming Polk County backyard

Last year, the majority of Florida panther deaths were due to vehicle crashes. Wildlife officials recorded a total of 27 panther deaths. According to data from FWC, 21 panthers – one as young as four months old – died after they were struck by a vehicle.

The number of panther deaths caused by vehicle collisions is in line with a trend from previous years.

2020 : 19 out of 22 total deaths this year were a result of vehicle crashes. One death was caused by a train collision.

2019 : 23 out of 27 total deaths

2018 : 26 out of 30 total deaths

2017 : 24 out of 30 total deaths

2016 : 34 out of 42 total deaths

2015 : 30 out of 42 total deaths

2014 : 24 out of 33 total deaths

FWS officials say if you're in an area where Florida panthers are known to roam, such as the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge, they ask motorists to drive slowly and increase the distance between other vehicles. Panthers are more active between dusk and dawn.