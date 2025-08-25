2-year-old Florida girl brutally mauled by Rottweiler dog, officials say

The Brief A 2-year-old Florida girl was brutally mauled by a dog on Saturday night. The dog was identified by officials as a Rottweiler. The child had numerous injuries and was taken to the hospital.



A 2-year-old Florida girl was brutally mauled by a dog on Saturday night, officials say.

What we know:

Officials with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) responded to 911 calls reporting a dog bite around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday at a home along the 1700 block of Southwest 24th Street.

Units arrived and were met by people who brought them a 2-year-old girl.

Officials said the young child had been mauled by a Rottweiler dog.

The child had numerous injuries and was rushed to the trauma center at Broward Health Medical Center.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 News reached out to authorities for an update on the child's status Monday morning, but officials said there are not yet any new details to share. The girl's current condition is not available.

In addition, investigators have not yet shared any details on the events leading up to the dog attack. It has not been determined who the dog belongs to, what will happen to the dog and if any charges have been filed in the investigation.