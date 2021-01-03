2 women found dead inside apartment; deputies not looking for a suspect

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two women were found dead inside an apartment on Sunday.

Deputies responded to the Amber Lakes apartments on North Goldenrod Road at around 1:43 p.m.

Once they arrived, they were told that two women, ages 29 and 59, were found dead by a family member.

The two women have not been identified.

Detectives said the investigation was on-going. Right now, they said they are not looking for a suspect in the case.

