Deputies arrest girlfriends of 2 men charged with murdering Polk County missing man

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is asking for help locating not only Ethan Fussell but also finding a Lexus believed to be related to the 21-year-old’s disappearance as two men and their girlfriends face charges in connection with the case.

On Monday, deputies arrested Crystal Droweingo, 24, and Autumn Lee Thomas, 25. Both have been charged with making a false report to law enforcement officers and accessory after the fact of a capital felony in connection to the case.

"They actively helped in what we believe is the disposal of Ethan," Judd shared.

Judd noted that neither woman had previously been arrested.

"You’ve gone from no arrests to facing 40 years in prison," Judd said. "How does it feel to be an accessory to the murder of a kid, a 21-year-old kid? You don’t want to tell us about the murder. You don’t want to tell us where Ethan is, you can sit your butt in jail."

Crystal Droweingo and Autumn Thomas mugshots courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The women are girlfriends of Talon Page and Adonai Moran-Rivera, who are already in jail on charges related to the Fussell case.

On Wednesday, Judd announced that both men have now been charged with first-degree murder, although Fussell’s body has not been located.

"We have found video evidence of them beating Ethan," Judd explained. "We found video evidence that Ethan was beaten severely."

Pictured: Ethan Fussell. Image is courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Ethan Fussell, 21, went missing on May 7 after his girlfriend dropped him off at a North Lakeland home on Driggers Road.

According to Judd, Fussell was staying at 1116 Driggers Road with Talon Page. Judd said they were such close friends that they referred to each other as brothers.

"We have every reason to believe that Ethan is deceased," Judd stated "That he was murdered. He was murdered by who he thought was his best friend."

Last Friday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office got evidence back from the lab that confirmed that the blood that was seized from the house at 1116 Driggers Road was Ethan Fussell’s blood.

PREVIOUS: Missing Polk County man believed to be dead as deputies arrest 2 suspects: Grady Judd

His body has not been found.

Judd said investigators found evidence at the home on Driggers Road that suggested people tried to clean up the crime scene.

"We know that there was an argument, according to witnesses, between Talon and Ethan, and we believe it was over either money or drugs," Judd explained.

According to the arrest affidavit, a search warrant was executed on the home where Fussell's blood was found in the living room, including on a couch, loveseat, and portions of the carpet. There was one section of the carpet that had been cut and removed and wasn't located.

A Bissell carpet cleaner in the laundry room also tested positive for Fussell's blood.

"There was a significant amount of blood there," Judd shared. "We know that there was a significant amount of drugs sold and used at Talon’s house on Driggers Road."

Deputies say there was a lot of blood found inside the home where Fussell was last seen.

Judd said detectives are looking for a 2000 Lexus 400 that Page owned. He described it as having extremely dark windows, a sunroof and the Florida tag CC02IL. He said the car was last seen on May 13 going eastbound on I-4 in the Lakeland area.

"After they beat Ethan to death on Driggers Road in a mobile home, they cut the carpet out, so we’re confident that Ethan is more than likely wrapped up in this carpet, possibly in this car. Maybe not," Judd said. "So, this car may be on the side of the road. It may be sitting in a busy parking lot. It may be sitting in a busy parking lot at the airport. It may be in a cranker’s backyard. It may be scattered who knows where."

Judd said anyone who calls Crime Stoppers and leads investigators to the car may be eligible for $5,000.

"If it’s in your backyard, and you call Crime Stoppers and say, ‘Hey, come and get it.’ That’s all we want. But, if you mess around until we find it in your backyard, or you mess around until we find you moving it after listening to the social media today, we’re going to be on you like a cheap JCPenney’s suit."

Pictured: Talon Page and Adonai Moran-Rivera. Images are courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

In court, a PCSO detective testified Page was the primary suspect in Fussell's murder.

"In the affidavit, there's a witness who indicates that the defendant made firsthand statements to them that he actually participated and would be the primary aggressor of the murder of the victim," said the detective.

The detective also testified that Page, before his arrest, was planning on leaving the country along with Rivera.

They were both arrested on Sunday, June 2, at a home in Mulberry after a neighbor recognized them and called law enforcement.

Talon Page and Adonai Moran Rivera appear in a Polk County courtroom.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Judd stressed that the investigation is not over and vowed to arrest more people if they don't cooperate and help investigators.

He also said his agency has every intention of finding Fussell's body and returning him to his family.

Heartland Crimestoppers is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Fussell's body and other arrests related to his murder.

