2 women caught dumping chihuahuas turn themselves in, Florida deputies say

Two women who were facing trouble with law enforcement for abandoning two chihuahuas at the Brevard County SPCA have turned themselves in, authorities say.

According to the shelter, the two women were seen leaving the dogs at the rear of the clinic on State Road 50. Abandoning a pet is actually a misdemeanor.

“They opened up the gate and basically dumped these two little dogs in that gate,” SPCA of Brevard Public Relations Director Susan Naylor said. “They were about 20 or 30 feet from the front door where they could’ve gone in and the clinic was open at the time. So, they could’ve gone in and been directed to our adoption center which is about two miles down the road.”

"These dogs were discarded and are scared to death," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

“They were just left back there defenseless,” Naylor said. “That’s in an area that is hot concrete with no shade. They could’ve easily gotten into a yard with a dog had they been left unattended for much longer and that could’ve been dangerous for them.”

Thankfully though, the dogs had no serious injuries.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 News on Wednesday that the women have since turned themselves into the shelter.

There will be no criminal charges, the Sheriff's Office said, but they were cited. However, the SPCA wants to warn people that you cannot dump animals.

The chihuahuas are available for adoption.

