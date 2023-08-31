Expand / Collapse search

2 students hospitalized, 1 suspect in custody after stabbing at Countryside High School: CPD

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
FOX 13 News
vlcsnap-2023-08-31-13h04m00s983.jpg article

SKYFox aerial images of Countryside High School where two students were stabbed on Thursday.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A stabbing at a Countryside High School in Clearwater sent two students to the hospital and landed another one in police custody Thursday morning.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, though there is no further danger or threat to Countryside High School, parts of the school are crime scenes, and students are being held in their classes to preserve those scenes. 

Police say students will be dismissed beginning at 1:25 p.m. and buses are at the school.  

Parents who need to pick up their children can enter only off McMullen Booth Road. 

Police say daycare dismissal will be last. 

According to CPD, the parents of the two victims, who are in stable condition, have been notified. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 