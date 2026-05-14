2 students arrested in separate incidents after guns found at Seminole County high schools

The Brief Two students were arrested Thursday after guns were found at Seminole High School and Lyman High School in separate incidents. Both campuses went into lockdowns after tips about possible weapons prompted rapid responses from deputies and school officials. District leaders called the incidents dangerous and urged families to secure firearms and report threats immediately.



Seminole County school officials said Thursday that "safety was compromised" by two separate incidents involving firearms at Lyman High School and Seminole High School.

The incidents prompted lockdowns that left students and their parents shaken.

What we know:

At Seminole High School, officials said a lockdown began after administrators received a tip about a possible weapon on campus at the Ninth Grade Center.

Investigators and deputies responded immediately, located the student identified in the tip and recovered a gun from the student’s bag, according to the district. The student was taken into custody and the campus was later cleared.

In a message sent to families, the school principal said students and parents should expect an increased law enforcement presence on campus Friday, including a weapon-detection K9 unit.

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School officials credited the person who reported the tip and praised law enforcement officers for responding quickly.

At Lyman High School, officials said administrators also received a tip about a student with a weapon. Authorities said they searched the student, found a firearm and took the individual into custody.

Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Serita D. Beamon called the incidents "dangerous" and "unacceptable" in a statement released Thursday evening. Beamon urged parents to secure firearms and monitor what students bring to school each day.

The superintendent also thanked law enforcement agencies for their rapid response and called on the community to work together to keep campuses safe as the school year comes to a close.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about either student or any potential charges.

‘Forty worst minutes of my life’

What they're saying:

For many parents, the uncertainty intensified the fear as authorities searched the campuses.

"Can you imagine as a parent what I’m going through right now — it’s terrible," parent Debarati Chakrabarty said during the lockdown at Seminole High School.

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Chakrabarty said her son, who attends Seminole, was taking a major exam and did not have access to his phone during the lockdown, leaving her unable to contact him.

"I was almost in tears. I was breaking down — forty worst minutes of my life," Chakrabarty said.

‘Dangerous, unacceptable, and a felony’

Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Serita D. Beamon released the following statement:

"Our schools must remain sanctuaries for learning and growth, yet today that safety was compromised by two separate incidents involving firearms at Lyman High and Seminole High.



"While there was no indication of an intent to harm in these instances, to be very clear: the presence of a weapon on school grounds is dangerous, unacceptable, and a felony offense. These are not minor lapses in judgment; they are serious crimes that carry long-term consequences that will permanently impact a student’s life and future.



"It is imperative that our families partner with us by ensuring that all firearms, knives, or other weapons in the home are securely locked away and that you are actively aware of what your child is bringing to school in their backpack each day.



"Our collective safety depends on vigilance, and we urge everyone to continue to "see something and say something" by utilizing our anonymous reporting platforms, including the P3 Campus and FortifyFL apps, or the SpeakOut hotline at 1-800-423-TIPS.



"We are grateful for the strong relationships with our law enforcement partners who act immediately to ensure the safety of our students and staff.



"As we look to close out this school year strong, I’m asking for all of us to work together to help our students make good choices and keep our campuses safe and vibrant places for students and staff to thrive."