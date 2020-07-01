2 shot in Orange County, deputies say
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they responded to Americana Boulevard in reference to a shooting on Wednesday morning.
They said that contact was made with two male victims who had gunshot wounds.
MORE NEWS: 6-year-old girl dies after 'tragic' shooting accident in Palm Bay, police say
They were reportedly both transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.