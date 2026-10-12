Dengue fever: 2 more cases reported in Orange County, bringing total to 5, officials say

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The Brief Two more cases of locally-acquired dengue fever have been reported in Orange County, health officials said. That brings the total number of cases in Orange County this year to 5. Orange County Mosquito Control plans to spray for mosquitos in Apopka and Pine Hills over the next two weeks.



Two more cases of locally-acquired dengue fever have been reported in Orange County, according to the Florida Department of Health, bringing the total number of cases this year to five.

Orange County officials plan to conduct more sprays targeting mosquitos known to transmit dengue fever.

Dengue fever cases in Orange County. Here's where.

By the numbers:

According to the Florida Department of Health and Orange County Mosquito Control, the five cases have been reported in Pine Hills and Apopka:

Sept. 1: 1 confirmed case in Pine Hills area

Sept. 18: 2 confirmed cases in the Apopka area

Oct. 12: 2 more confirmed cases in the Apopka area

What we don't know:

Officials have not released specifics about the persons who've contracted the virus, nor updates on their conditions.

What is dengue fever?

Why you should care:

Dengue is a virus spread through bites from two species of mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, according to Florida health officials. Both are found in Florida.

When someone is infected, it can lead to dengue fever, a sometimes painful, debilitating disease. While rare, if symptoms are left untreated, it can be deadly.

Signs and symptoms

Symptoms typically appear 3-14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, and usually last 4-7 days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Florida Department of Health:

Sudden fever

Severe headache

Eye pain

Muscle and joint pain

Bleeding

Vomiting and diarrhea

There is no treatment for dengue fever. However, the CDC recommends people treat their symptoms early to manage potential complications.

Orange County to spray for mosquitoes

Timeline:

Orange County Mosquito Control said it plans to conduct aerial spraying in Apopka and Pine Hills over the next several weeks to target mosquito populations known to transmit Dengue Fever.

When will those sprays happen?

Officials said residents will be notified at least 48 hours in advance via the county's social media channels, website, and through OC Alert notification. Click here to sign up to receive an alert.

Tips to avoid mosquito bites

What you can do:

"It is very important for residents to ensure that there is no standing water on their property. We encourage residents to walk around their yards after a storm and drain any standing water, toss out anything that could hold water, and protect yourself with long sleeves, pants, and EPA-approved mosquito repellent," said Steve Harrison, manager of Orange County Mosquito Control in a statement.

Health officials are urging residents to take steps to prevent mosquito bites:

Use insect repellent on exposed skin or clothing

Remove standing water to stop mosquitoes from breeding

Keep doors, exterior windows closed

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